The cheque was presented to the boat owner after a cabinet meeting on Thursday

The cheque being handed over to the owner of the boat. pic/CMO

Listen to this article Boat accident: CM Fadnavis hands over Rs 18.55 lakh compensation to owner of fishing trawler x 00:00

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday handed over a cheque for Rs 18.55 lakh to the owner of the fishing trawler that was damaged in a recent Mumbai boat accident, an official statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A fishing boat in Mumbai was damaged after it was hit by a Chinese cargo ship in the sea. The company owning the cargo ship agreed to compensate for the damage caused. On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis handed over a cheque for Rs 18.55 lakh to the owner of the damaged fishing boat," the statement said.

It said that the cheque was presented to the boat owner after a cabinet meeting at the state government office and the Fisheries Development Minister Nitesh Rane along with other cabinet members were also present at the event.

The incident occurred on December 28, 2024, when the fishing boat "Tisai," owned by Hemdeep Tipri, was struck by the cargo ship in the Mumbai sea. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but the fishing boat suffered significant damage. A report was prepared in the presence of local licensing officers, marine police, port inspectors, and representatives from fishermen's organisations. The report confirmed the damage amounted to Rs 18.55 lakh, the statement said.

The Chinese cargo ship had departed from Nhava Sheva on the day of the incident and was heading towards Mundra Port when it collided with a fishing trawler off the Versova coast late that night.

The cargo vessel had struck the Tisai, the fishing trawler from Madh Koliwada in Malad area near the Versova coast in Mumbai around midnight. Fishing boats nearby had immediately responded to the trawler's distress signal and had rushed to its aid. The rescue team had managed to salvage the sinking trawler and tow it back to Madh Koliwada. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the collision.

The vessel belonged to a Madh Koliwada resident, Hemdeep Harishchandra Tipri.

Following the advice of Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane, a meeting was arranged between the shipping company and the fishing boat owner. During the meeting, the company agreed to provide the compensation, the statement issued by CMO said.