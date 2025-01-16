Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attacked: Opposition questions Mumbai's law and order, CM reacts

Updated on: 16 January,2025 07:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis on Thursday said that Mumbai is a safe city and to call it unsafe is not right

Saif Ali Khan attacked: Opposition questions Mumbai's law and order, CM reacts

Saif Ali Khan. File Pic

The Opposition on Thursday questioned Mumbai's law and order situation following Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan attack case and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the statements.


Talking to reporters, Chief Minister Fadnavis asserted that Mumbai is a safe city.


"I think Mumbai is the safest among mega cities in the country. It is true that some incidents take place sometimes, and they must be taken seriously. But to say that Mumbai is unsafe due to such incidents is not right," he said, as per the PTI.


"....But, to make the city safer, the government will certainly make efforts," he added.

The Nationalist Congress Party NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said the incident shows that the law and order situation was deteriorating in Maharashtra.

"Recently, a person was killed in the same area and now this incident. All these things are worrisome," Pawar told reporters at Baramati. "The state government, especially the chief minister who holds charge of the home department, should pay attention to these things more seriously," the former Maharashtra chief minister said, the PTI reported.

In October last year, former state minister and Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead near his son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office in Bandra east area.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "No one is safe. Let alone ordinary people, even celebrities who have their own security are not safe," according to the PTI.

CM Fadnavis had completely failed to maintain law and order, said Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe, the news agency reported.

Prominent politicians including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Chiranjeevi, expressed shock over the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan inside his Bandra residence.

"It's very concerning to hear about the attack on noted actor Saif Ali Khan. I pray for his speedy recovery, trusting that the law will take its course and those responsible will be held accountable. My thoughts and prayers are with Sharmila Di, Kareena Kapoor, and the entire family during this difficult time," Banerjee posted on X.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said, "Shocked to hear about the attack on Saif Ali Khan. Wishing him a speedy recovery and strength to his family during this difficult time."

Hours after the attack on actor, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR and has formed multiple teams to nab the suspect. 

Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital and is said to be stable.

(with PTI inputs)

