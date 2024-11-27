Four women killed, five injured in explosion in MP’s Morena

Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Four women killed five injured in explosion in MPs Morena

Updated on: 27 November,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Morena
Agencies |

The incident took place in the city's Rathore Colony area around midnight, said Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh

Debris of the houses in Rathore Colony area where explaosion took place. Pic/X@psamachar1

Four women died and five others were injured after an explosion caused three houses to collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the city's Rathore Colony area around midnight, said Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh.


Vasudev Rathore, whose house was destroyed in the explosion and whose 28-year-old daughter-in-law was among the deceased, expressed suspicion that the blast was caused by gunpowder.


SDM Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha said the reason behind the blast was yet not clear. A forensic team will be able to ascertain whether it was gunpowder or a gas cylinder that exploded, he added. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

