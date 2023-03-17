Foxconn plans $200-million AirPods factory in Telangana

One source said Foxconn will invest more than $200 million in the new India AirPod plant in Telangana

AirPods are currently made by a range of Chinese suppliers

Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn has won an order to make AirPods for Apple Inc and plans to build a factory in India to produce the wireless earphones, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The deal will see Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and assembler of around 70% of all iPhones, become an AirPod supplier for the first time and underlines efforts by the key Apple supplier to further diversify production away from China.

One source said Foxconn will invest more than $200 million in the new India AirPod plant in Telangana. It wasn’t immediately clear how much the AirPod order would be worth. The decision to set up production in India was requested by Apple, according to the source. Foxconn declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

