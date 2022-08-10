Fraudsters dupe leading e-commerce firm of Rs 3 crore

Simultaneously, fake customer IDs were also created on the platform

Police here have registered a case against unidentified persons for duping a leading e-commerce firm of Rs 3 crore by creating bogus records of sale and return of products and claiming refund, an official said on Tuesday. The Economic Offences Wing and cyber wing of the Nagpur Crime Branch are probing the case, he said.

Between April 9 to 16, the accused created bogus seller IDs on the e-commerce platform and different products were ostensibly sold through them. Simultaneously, fake customer IDs were also created on the platform.

As many as 5,731 products including high-end mobile phones were ordered from the company through these fake IDs with Cash on Delivery option. The orders were subsequently cancelled, and refund was claimed even when the products had not been actually delivered, the complaint said.

The company officials got suspicious due to frequent order returns and money refunds and realized that it has been duped, the police official said. Similar frauds were reported in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh too, he added.

