Breaking News
Mumbai: Mum died of cancer due to Khar gynaec’s error, says kin
Mumbai: Lake levels rise by mere inches as city yet to receive heavy rain spells
Mumbai: Andheri set for disappointment yet again over Gokhale Bridge opening?
Mumbai: Conman behind Sakinaka ‘NEET centre’ held in Karnataka
Conduct structural audits of airports: Union Govt
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Free coaching for kids of construction workers

Free coaching for kids of construction workers

Updated on: 30 June,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  Raipur
Agencies |

Top

The statement further added that the scheme has been undertaken by the state labour department on the special

Free coaching for kids of construction workers

The coaching scheme will be available both online and offline

Listen to this article
Free coaching for kids of construction workers
x
00:00

The Chhattisgarh government will introduce a free coaching scheme from next month, for the children of registered construction workers in the state, to enable them to appear in competitive examinations for obtaining jobs, officials said on Saturday.


As a part of the ‘Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramikon Ke Bachchon Hetu Nishulk Coaching Sahaayata Yojana’, free coaching facility for different competitive exams will be started in 10 districts of the state from July, a statement issued by the state public relations department said.


The statement further added that the scheme has been undertaken by the state labour department on the special. The children of construction workers registered with the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will be eligible to avail the benefit of the scheme., labour minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan said in the release. Under the initiative, free coaching will be provided for examination Board, banking, staff selection commission, railways, police, and others for 4 to 10 months.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news chhattisgarh raipur

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK