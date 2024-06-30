Free coaching for kids of construction workers

The statement further added that the scheme has been undertaken by the state labour department on the special

The coaching scheme will be available both online and offline

The Chhattisgarh government will introduce a free coaching scheme from next month, for the children of registered construction workers in the state, to enable them to appear in competitive examinations for obtaining jobs, officials said on Saturday.

As a part of the ‘Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramikon Ke Bachchon Hetu Nishulk Coaching Sahaayata Yojana’, free coaching facility for different competitive exams will be started in 10 districts of the state from July, a statement issued by the state public relations department said.

The statement further added that the scheme has been undertaken by the state labour department on the special. The children of construction workers registered with the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will be eligible to avail the benefit of the scheme., labour minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan said in the release. Under the initiative, free coaching will be provided for examination Board, banking, staff selection commission, railways, police, and others for 4 to 10 months.

