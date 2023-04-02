Breaking News
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV cops on alert after Sambhajinagar violence
Mumbai: Man parks at ‘BMC parking lot’, ends up being fined
Mumbai: CGST arrests director of Rao IIT Academy
Mumbai sees power tariff hikes this summer
Mumbai: How you helped the railways earn Rs 450 cr
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Free electricity jobs for all unemployed if AAP forms govt in Assam Arvind Kejriwal

Free electricity, jobs for all unemployed if AAP forms govt in Assam: Arvind Kejriwal

Updated on: 02 April,2023 06:39 PM IST  |  Guwahati
PTI |

Top

AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab are giving free electricity to their states, and it will be the same in Assam, too, if the party forms government, Kejriwal said at a rally

Free electricity, jobs for all unemployed if AAP forms govt in Assam: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised free electricity and jobs for all youths in Assam if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the Northeastern state.


He also claimed the AAP government changed the face of Delhi in seven years, and that nothing but dirty politics took place in Assam, even though BJP has been in power in the state for the same duration.



AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab are giving free electricity to their states, and it will be the same in Assam, too, if the party forms government, Kejriwal said at a rally here.


Also Read: Rahul meets Sonia Gandhi ahead of Surat court appearance on April 3

He promised jobs for all unemployed youths of Assam if AAP is voted to power, adding that the party has given employment to 12 lakh people in Delhi in seven years, and 28,000 people in one year in Punjab.

Kejriwal also assured of providing piped water to all households of Guwahati within a year of the AAP government in the state.

"AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015 and the BJP here in 2016. Today, we have changed the face of Delhi. What has Himanta babu (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) done for the state in seven years? Nothing, only dirty politics," Kejriwal alleged.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal news India news national news assam delhi punjab

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK