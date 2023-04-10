Fresh storm hits Congress in poll-bound Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot opens new front against CM Gehlot, alleging inaction against predecessor led by BJP over alleged mine corruption

Congress leader Sachin Pilot addresses a press conference at his residence, in Jaipur, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday opened a new front against the Gehlot government and announced a daylong hunger strike demanding action over alleged corruption during the BJP rule in the state.

The development assumes significance in view of the state elections due later this year. At the same time, it also reflects further deterioration of already souring relations between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot. Pilot has accused the Gehlot government of not taking action on the alleged corruption committed under the former.

“No action was taken (by the Gehlot government) on corruption by the previous Vasundhara Raje government. While in Opposition, we had promised that an inquiry would be conducted in the mines scam of Rs 45,000 crore,” Pilot said at a press conference at his residence here. Pilot was the PCC chief when the Congress had raised the issue and promised to probe the scam after coming to power in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Also Read: Rajasthan govt should appeal acquittals in 2008 Jaipur blasts case, says Sachin Pilot

“With six-seven months left for the elections, the opponents can spread illusions that there is some collusion. Therefore, action will have to be taken soon so that the Congress workers feel that there is no difference between our words and actions,” he said.

‘Govt should act’

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas endorsed Pilot’s demand and said, “Sachin Pilot is an asset for the party and Rahul Gandhi has said this... I would also speak to the chief minister and say that we should take action.” Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads ever since the Congress formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018 over the post of chief minister.

11 April

Day Pilot says will sit on a hunger strike

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever