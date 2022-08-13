Friend moves Delhi High Court to stop man from going abroad for euthanasia

The man had the first symptom in 2014, and is “now completely bed bound” and can only “walk a few steps inside home”, the plea informs

The man suffers from chronic fatigue syndrome. Representation pic

A woman, 49, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to stop her friend from travelling to Switzerland to undergo euthanasia because of his debilitating inflammatory disease. In her plea, she has sought a direction to the Centre to not grant “emigration clearance” to her friend, in his late 40s and suffering from Myalgic Encephalomyelitis or chronic fatigue syndrome.

The man had the first symptom in 2014, and is “now completely bed bound” and can only “walk a few steps inside home”, the plea informs. The petitioner said her friend was earlier receiving treatment at AIIMS but could not continue during the pandemic due to “donor availability issues”.

“There are no financial constraints for providing...(petitioner’s friend) with better treatment within India or abroad. But he is now adamant on his decision to go for euthanasia, which also affect the life of age old parents miserably. It is humbly submitted that there still persists a ray of hope for the betterment of his condition,” said the plea.

She has further prayed for a direction to the Centre to constitute a medical board to examine the condition of her friend who has obtained the requisite visa for Switzerland on the “false” pretext of getting treatment, and provide necessary medical assistance to him.

