Breaking News
Four killed as SUV hits stationary truck in bid to save stray cow in Chandrapur
Mumbai: TPR rises to 9.45 per cent in city with 871 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
India reports nearly 16,000 new Covid-19 cases, 68 deaths
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, likely lose an eye after attack
Forty-five underfed children rescued from church in Navi Mumbai
Home > News > India News > Article > Friend moves Delhi High Court to stop man from going abroad for euthanasia

Friend moves Delhi High Court to stop man from going abroad for euthanasia

Updated on: 13 August,2022 09:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The man had the first symptom in 2014, and is “now completely bed bound” and can only “walk a few steps inside home”, the plea informs

Friend moves Delhi High Court to stop man from going abroad for euthanasia

The man suffers from chronic fatigue syndrome. Representation pic


A woman, 49, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to stop her friend from travelling to Switzerland to undergo euthanasia because of his debilitating inflammatory disease. In her plea, she has sought a direction to the Centre to not grant “emigration clearance” to her friend, in his late 40s and suffering from Myalgic Encephalomyelitis or chronic fatigue syndrome.


The man had the first symptom in 2014, and is “now completely bed bound” and can only “walk a few steps inside home”, the plea informs. The petitioner said her friend was earlier receiving treatment at AIIMS but could not continue during the pandemic due to “donor availability issues”.

Also Read: Paper pain for Maharashtra hospitals as private firm pulls the digital plug


“There are no financial constraints for providing...(petitioner’s friend) with better treatment within India or abroad. But he is now adamant on his decision to go for euthanasia, which also affect the life of age old parents miserably. It is humbly submitted that there still persists a ray of hope for the betterment of his condition,” said the plea.

She has further prayed for a direction to the Centre to constitute a medical board to examine the condition of her friend who has obtained the requisite visa for Switzerland on the “false” pretext of getting treatment, and provide necessary medical assistance to him.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

delhi high court switzerland national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK