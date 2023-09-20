From Cyber Ganesha to Chandrayaan-3: Unique pandals illuminate Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

One of the most sought-after themes this year is Chandrayaan-3, India's successful mission to the moon

Ganesh Chaturthi is being joyously celebrated across the nation with immense enthusiasm and fervour to honour Lord Ganesha, son of Lord Shiva and Parvati.

The 10-day festival started on Tuesday, ushering in a wave of excitement and devotion that has captivated hearts across India. Social media platforms are abuzz with pictures and videos showcasing the artistry of theme-based pandals, each one distinguished by its unique and creative designs.

One of the most sought-after themes this year is Chandrayaan-3, India's successful mission to the moon. Another unique pandal that has captivated the attention of many is the pandal built by the Cyber Cell Surat Police, which shares a message to beware of cyber fraud.

Interestingly, the pandal has an idol of lord Ganesha dressed up in police attire while several posters and billboards have been placed with instructions to avoid cyber fraud. Â Another pandal in the city has been built on the Ramayana theme. The pandals have become the centre of attraction for visitors, especially for children.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, devotees were observed reverently transporting idols of Lord Ganesha aboard a local train at Mumbai's Dadar railway station. Visuals showed people chanting in the chorus 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated every year with great fervour, with thousands of devotees thronging temples and pandals for the darshan of the Lord Ganesha. The festival ends with elaborate immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi, 10 days from the start of Ganesh Chaturthi.

