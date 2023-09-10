G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

The first day of the G20 Summit remained full of heavy engagements for the world leaders here in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

As India successfully wraps up day one of the G20 Summit on Saturday under its Presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Under the collective commitment of its members, the G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good."

Meanwhile, the summit took an interesting turn when PM Modi along with World Bank President Ajay Banga, Brazil President Lula da Silva, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, and US President Joe Biden, posed for a group picture. "A picture with Brazilian President, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, US President Joe Biden, World Bank President Ajay Banga," Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.

Notably, the first day of the G20 Summit remained full of heavy engagements for the world leaders here in New Delhi. Prime Minister Modi met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Delhi. "Was wonderful meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Delhi. India deeply values his insightful views and passion towards furthering global good," he wrote on X, regarding the meeting with Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

The US, India, Brazil, and South Africa reaffirmed their shared commitment to the G20, which is to deliver solutions for the shared world. US President Joe Biden on Saturday posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Together, the United States, India, Brazil, and South Africa reaffirm our shared commitment to the G20 ' delivering solutions for our shared world."

Highlighting about the focus of the G20 Summit, Biden wrote on X, "One Earth. One Family. One Future. That's the focus of this G20 Summit: building resilient infrastructure, making quality infrastructure investments, and creating a better future that represents greater opportunity, dignity, and prosperity for everyone." The leaders of the four countries, who met on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, vowed to build on the "historic progress" of India's G20 Presidency to address global challenges.

"In this spirit, together with the World Bank President, we welcome the G20's commitment to build better, bigger, and more effective multilateral development banks. This commitment underscores what we can do, by working together through the G20, to support our people toward a better future," a joint statement read.

The opening day of the G20 summit on Saturday witnessed several crucial developments, including the formal induction of the African Union to the group, 100 per cent consensus on the Delhi Declaration, a biofuel alliance and the announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IECC EC). India, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union, on Saturday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the IECC EC.

