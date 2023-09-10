Breaking News
Spanish VP Nadia Calvino calls for 'multilateralism, confidence in our joint ability to face global challenges'

Updated on: 10 September,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

Prime minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders representing the G20 nations, and gave a call for turning the environment of “global trust deficit” into a relationship of trust in the post-pandemic era

Spanish VP Nadia Calvino calls for ‘multilateralism, confidence in our joint ability to face global challenges’

Spain’s Vice President Nadia Calvino with PM Narendra Modi

Spanish VP Nadia Calvino calls for ‘multilateralism, confidence in our joint ability to face global challenges’
Spain’s Vice-President Nadia Calvino on Saturday said that there has been a strong call for the reinforcement of multilateralism and confidence in “our joint ability to cooperate and to work together to face global challenges such as climate change.”


Speaking to media on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Calvino said: “We have been participating in this G20 Summit which closes the Indian presidency. And I would say that in this procession there has been a strong call for the reinforcement of multilateralism and confidence in our joint ability to cooperate and to work together to face global challenges such as climate change.”


She said that the discussion this morning has been focussed on this and the welcome of the European Union joining the G20.  Earlier, Prime minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders, and gave a call for turning the environment of “global trust deficit” into a relationship of trust in the post-pandemic era.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news new delhi narendra modi PM Modi g20 summit G20 Delhi Summit india India news

