Delhi Declaration announced at G20

In a surprise development, the G20 leaders on Saturday arrived at a consensus on the Delhi Declaration and adopted it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced. As Chair of the summit, Modi made the announcement during the second session of the ongoing G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi.

“There is good news, with everyone’s cooperation consensus has been reached on New Delhi G20 Leadership Declaration,” he said. He praised the hard work of the Sherpas and officials for making it possible to forge a consensus on the final outcome document or the Delhi Declaration.

The Declaration has called for a “comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine” and urged member states to “refrain from the threat of use of force to seek territorial acquisition” or act against the territorial integrity of any state. The declaration also stressed the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons to be “inadmissible”.

In the Delhi declaration, the G20 leaders said: “For the Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity, we note with deep concern the immense human suffering and the adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world.”

It said that concerning the war in Ukraine, while recalling the discussion in Bali, we reiterated our national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly and underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter in its entirety.

“In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible,” it said. It further said that we call on all states to “uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability.”

“The peaceful resolution of conflicts, and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical. We will unite in our endeavour to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine that will uphold all the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighbourly relations among nations in the spirit of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’,” it said. “Today’s era must not be of war,” the declaration added.

