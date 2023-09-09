G20 summit Delhi: African Union joins G20 as all member countries accept PM Modi's proposal

The African Union on Saturday joined the G20 after all member countries accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to bring this key bloc of the global south to the elite group of world's top economies

Leaders of the participating nations at session-1 on 'Earth' during the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam convention center, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023. PTI Photo

"With support from all of you, I invite African Union to join G20," Modi said amid thunderous applause by world leaders at the Summit.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar then escorted President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, to take his seat at the G20 high table.

In his opening remarks at the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Bharat Mandapam here, Modi said the 21st century is a time of giving new direction to the world.

Asserting that the Ukraine war has deepened the trust deficit globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India appeals to the entire world to turn it into confidence in each other.

"This is a time when age-old challenges are calling for new solutions from us. And therefore, with a human-centric approach, we have to move forward to fulfil our responsibilities," Modi said.

"After COVID-19, there is a big crisis of trust deficit in the world. The war has deepened this trust deficit. When we can defeat Covid we can also achieve victory over this trust deficit crisis.

"As G20 president, India appeals to the world to change this global trust deficit into confidence on each other. It is a time to walk together," Modi said.

The prime minister told the gathering that it had become a people's G20 in India with over 200 events held in more than 60 cities.

Earlier the Prime Minister welcomed a host of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director and Chairman Kristalina Georgieva and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala were among the first to arrive at the newly built venue in Pragati Maidan.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were among those received warmly by Modi.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was received with a hug as were Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will assume the next G20 presidency, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Argentinian president.

Lula was accompanied by his wife and Brazilian First Lady Rosângela da Silva.

The world leaders walked the red carpet lined with national flags with the wall depicting different yoga postures.

Modi welcomed the world leaders with a warm handshake against the backdrop of the replica of the Konark Wheel, a 13th-century artefact symbolising time, progress and continuous change, in Sun Temple in Odisha.

Modi was seen explaining to Biden the grandeur of the Konark wheel. (With inputs from agencies)