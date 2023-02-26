Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stones for Rs 3,670 cr highways in Maharashtra

These projects are expected to improve the connectivity of the state's Marathwada region with neighbouring Telangana and Karnataka

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several projects in his home state Maharashtra on Saturday.

These include five National Highway projects totalling 212 km length at Nanded worth Rs 1,575 crore, three National Highway projects worth Rs 1,058 crore and 75 km length at Parbhani, and a National Highway project worth Rs 1,037.4 crore at Hingoli, an official release said Saturday.

These projects are expected to improve the connectivity of the state's Marathwada region with neighbouring Telangana and Karnataka.

"The projects will help in improving industrial and agricultural development alongwith connecting religious places and promoting tourism," the release said.

