Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stones for Rs 3,670 cr highways in Maharashtra

Updated on: 26 February,2023 12:01 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

These projects are expected to improve the connectivity of the state's Marathwada region with neighbouring Telangana and Karnataka

File Photo


Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several projects in his home state Maharashtra on Saturday.


These include five National Highway projects totalling 212 km length at Nanded worth Rs 1,575 crore, three National Highway projects worth Rs 1,058 crore and 75 km length at Parbhani, and a National Highway project worth Rs 1,037.4 crore at Hingoli, an official release said Saturday.



These projects are expected to improve the connectivity of the state's Marathwada region with neighbouring Telangana and Karnataka.

"The projects will help in improving industrial and agricultural development alongwith connecting religious places and promoting tourism," the release said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news new delhi nitin gadkari maharashtra

