Ganesh Chaturthi: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi extend wishes

Also known as Ganeshotsav, this auspicious ten-day starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

PM Narendra Modi. Pic- official Twitter account

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed for peace and prosperity in the lives of the citizens.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi. Mangalmurti Lord Ganesha is a symbol of knowledge, accomplishment and good fortune. I wish that with the blessings of Shri Ganesh, there should be a spread of happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life," the President tweeted.

गणेश चतुर्थी पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

विघ्नहर्ता और मंगलमूर्ति भगवान गणेश ज्ञान, सिद्धि और सौभाग्य के प्रतीक हैं। मेरी कामना है कि श्री गणेश के आशीर्वाद से सभी के जीवन में सुख,शांति और समृद्धि का संचार हो। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Prime Minister shared a shloka in Sanskrit while extending wishes and wrote on Twitter, "Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ganesh always remain upon us."

à¤¯à¤¤à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¿à¤°à¤à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¨à¤¾à¤¶à¥ à¤®à¥à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤, à¤¯à¤¤à¤ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤ªà¤¦à¥ à¤­à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¸à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¯à¥à¤à¥¤



à¤¯à¤¤à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¨à¤¾à¤¶à¥ à¤¯à¤¤à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤¸à¤¿à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¿à¤, à¤¸à¤¦à¤¾ à¤¤à¤ à¤à¤£à¥à¤¶à¤ à¤¨à¤®à¤¾à¤®à¥ à¤­à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤à¥¤à¥¤



à¤à¤£à¥à¤¶ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¥à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¢à¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¯à¤¾!



Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us. pic.twitter.com/crUwqL6VdH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on occasion.

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all the countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" he tweeted.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated every year with great fervour in India with thousands of devotees thronging temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer their prayers.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which began today and 2022 marks the return of its celebration after 2 years of COVID-induced restrictions.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi: Maha CM Eknath Shinde welcomes Lord Ganesha at his residence

Also known as Ganeshotsav, this auspicious ten-day starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

People bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, pray to the Lord and observe rituals during this festival. With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and only 2 days left for the occasion, preparations are in full swing across the nation.

Earlier today, morning 'Aarti' was performed at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh have been prepared for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi Yadav, an idol artisan said, "This time demand for idols is good. We have made five different types of idols which include pasta, matchsticks and incense sticks idols.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 9 + 5 Submit Request