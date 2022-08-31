Breaking News
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91
No Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan as SC orders status quo
Mumbai: Further delay would have led to Metro fare hike, says Devendra Fadnavis
Six sword-wielding men barge into shrine in Ulhasnagar, take Rs 40,80,000 in gold, cash
Mumbai: 4 navy and CISF men held for manhandling cops in Cuff Parade
Church vandalised by masked men in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Home > News > India News > Article > Ganesh Chaturthi President Droupadi Murmu PM Narendra Modi extend wishes

Ganesh Chaturthi: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi extend wishes

Updated on: 31 August,2022 11:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Also known as Ganeshotsav, this auspicious ten-day starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

Ganesh Chaturthi: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi extend wishes

PM Narendra Modi. Pic- official Twitter account


President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed for peace and prosperity in the lives of the citizens.


"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi. Mangalmurti Lord Ganesha is a symbol of knowledge, accomplishment and good fortune. I wish that with the blessings of Shri Ganesh, there should be a spread of happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life," the President tweeted.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Prime Minister shared a shloka in Sanskrit while extending wishes and wrote on Twitter, "Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ganesh always remain upon us."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on occasion.

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all the countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" he tweeted.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated every year with great fervour in India with thousands of devotees thronging temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer their prayers.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which began today and 2022 marks the return of its celebration after 2 years of COVID-induced restrictions.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi: Maha CM Eknath Shinde welcomes Lord Ganesha at his residence

Also known as Ganeshotsav, this auspicious ten-day starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

People bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, pray to the Lord and observe rituals during this festival. With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and only 2 days left for the occasion, preparations are in full swing across the nation.

Earlier today, morning 'Aarti' was performed at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh have been prepared for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi Yadav, an idol artisan said, "This time demand for idols is good. We have made five different types of idols which include pasta, matchsticks and incense sticks idols.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Asia Cup 2022: Should Team India rest their star players for the Hong Kong match?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Droupadi Murmu narendra modi ganesh chaturthi amit shah news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK