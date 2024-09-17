Breaking News
Ganesh idol immersion processions begin in Pune amid heavy police deployment

Ganesh idol immersion processions begin in Pune amid heavy police deployment

Updated on: 17 September,2024 02:21 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent

Approximately 7,000 police officers have been stationed along the main procession routes to ensure the event's safety and seamless operation.

Ganesh idol immersion processions begin in Pune amid heavy police deployment

The immersion processions of Lord Ganesh idols began in Pune on Tuesday morning, with significant police presence, as devotees gathered along the highways to pay a heartfelt farewell to their favourite "Bappas." The 10-day Ganesh festival, which began on September 7, concludes today with Anant Chaturdashi, reportedly PTI. 


Approximately 7,000 police officers have been stationed along the main procession routes to ensure the event's safety and seamless operation. The processions began with the first'manacha' (most venerated) idol from the Kasba Ganesh Mandal. The air was filled with the rhythms of traditional dhol and tasha drums, backed by chanting of "Ganapati Bappa Morya" as the procession marched on, the report added.



Following Kasba Ganpati, several famous manache (honoured) idols from the Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulsibaug, and Kesariwada mandals participated in the processions.


Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra took part in the festivities, performing a puja at Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Mandal and an aarti at Kasba Ganpati before the procession began, the report stated. 

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, held a puja at the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal earlier in the day before the immersion procession began.

The processions will continue throughout the day with full religious fervour, as the city bids farewell to Lord Ganesh until his return next year.

Over 2,600 Ganesh Idols Immersed on 11th Day in Mumbai

As the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival nears its conclusion, a total of 2,697 idols were immersed by 3:00 pm today, with no untoward incidents reported during the immersion process.

Of the total, 71 Sarvjanik (public) idols, 2,614 households (Gharguti) idols, and 12 Gauri idols were immersed across various designated sites in the city. Authorities have made special arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe immersion process.

A significant number of immersions took place in artificial lakes, with 1,009 idols immersed in these eco-friendly options. This included 19 Sarvjanik idols, 984 household idols, and 6 Gauri idols.

pune pune news ganesh chaturthi Ganeshotsav Ganesh festival maharashtra

