The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Jintur town in Maharashtra, an official said

A 37-year-old man died after collapsing during a Ganesh immersion procession in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, the police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Jintur town in Maharashtra, said an official.

"Sandip Kadam, resident of Bordi, collapsed while dancing to DJ music. He was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead," the official said, adding that the cause of death would be known after the post-mortem report became available, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Two teens drown in river during Ganesh idol immersion in Maharashtra's Nashik

In an another incident, two teenagers drowned during the immersion of a Ganesh idol in Maharashtra's Nashik city, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when Omkar Chandrakant Gade (17) and Swayam Bhaiyya More (18) went to Waldevi river with their friends to immerse an idol of the elephant-headed deity, as per the PTI.

The boy entered the river but drowned after they failed to judge the depth of the water, the official said.

Despite efforts by locals, police and the fire brigade, they could not be saved, the official said, adding that firefighters later fished out their bodies.

Meanwhile, three children were killed and six people were injured after being run over by a tractor trolly carrying a Ganesh idol in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm at Chitod village in Dhule tehsil in Maharashtra.

As the Lord Ganesh immersion procession was about to start, the driver of the tractor got down for some reason, said a police official, adding further that an another man, a member of the Ganesh mandal which had organised the procession, climbed into the driver's seat and started the vehicle but lost control of the wheels, he said, according to the PTI.

The tractor reversed and ploughed into the crowd behind, the official said.

Three children who were killed in the incident were identified as Pari Shantaram Bagul (13 years), Shera Bapu Sonawane (6 years) and Lahu Pawra (3 years), all three were crushed to death. One of the deceased was the niece of the person who started the vehicle, an official said, as per the PTI.

Those who were seriously injured in the incident were identified as Gayatri Pawar (25), Vidya Jadhav (27), Ajay Somvanshi (23), Ujjwala Malche (23), Lalita More (16) and Vidya Sonawane (17). They were rushed to the Hire Medical College for a medical treatment, a police official said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

The man in the driver's seat fled from the spot but he, along with the actual driver, was soon detained by the police, the official said.

A case was being registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, said the police official.

