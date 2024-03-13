Breaking News
Gangster Jathedi marries Madam Minz

Updated on: 13 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

The Delhi Police made a strategic plan to avert any incident keeping in mind the gangster’s notoriety and his previous record, according to sources.

Tight security for marriage in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi on Tuesday tied the knot with “history-sheeter” Anuradha Choudhary alias ‘Madam Minz’ amid heavy police deployment in Delhi. Choudhary arrived at the wedding venue from Haryana’s Sonipat in an SUV. Police made heavy security arrangements in and around the banquet hall, Santosh Garden, in Dwarka Sector-3, which has been booked by Sandeep’s lawyer for Rs 51,000.


The Delhi Police made a strategic plan to avert any incident keeping in mind the gangster’s notoriety and his previous record, according to sources. Once a wanted criminal with a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his head, Sandeep from Sonipat got a six-hour parole for his wedding from a Delhi court. Choudhary also faces several criminal charges.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


