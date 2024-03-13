Gangster Jathedi marries Madam Minz

The Delhi Police made a strategic plan to avert any incident keeping in mind the gangster’s notoriety and his previous record, according to sources.

Tight security for marriage in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi on Tuesday tied the knot with “history-sheeter” Anuradha Choudhary alias ‘Madam Minz’ amid heavy police deployment in Delhi. Choudhary arrived at the wedding venue from Haryana’s Sonipat in an SUV. Police made heavy security arrangements in and around the banquet hall, Santosh Garden, in Dwarka Sector-3, which has been booked by Sandeep’s lawyer for Rs 51,000.

The Delhi Police made a strategic plan to avert any incident keeping in mind the gangster’s notoriety and his previous record, according to sources. Once a wanted criminal with a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his head, Sandeep from Sonipat got a six-hour parole for his wedding from a Delhi court. Choudhary also faces several criminal charges.

