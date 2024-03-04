Punjab: Gangster shot dead outside shopping mall in Mohali

Police police said that during preliminary investigations, it is revealed that Rajesh had recently come out of jail and the incident is believed to be a fallout of rivalry between two gangs from Jammu

An alleged gangster, identified as Rajesh, from Jammu was shot dead outside a shopping mall in Punjab's Mohali. He was shot by some unidentified persons, reported news wire PTI.

Speaking to the media, the police said that during preliminary investigations, it is revealed that Rajesh had recently come out of jail and the incident is believed to be a fallout of rivalry between two gangs from Jammu. The rival gang carried out the act and there were four to five attackers.

Both gangs are related to Jammu, a police official said, adding that further investigations were under progress, PTI report said.

Meanwhile, in the development in the INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee's murder case, two people have been apprehended in Goa.

Rathee, the president of the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Haryana unit, was shot dead in Bahadurgarh in the state's Jhajjar district on February 25. Rathee and his worker Jai Kishan were killed when unidentified assailants sprayed their sports utility vehicle (SUV) with bullets.

On Saturday, Jhajjar Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Jain had said all four shooters involved in the case have been identified and efforts are on nab them, reported PTI.

Last week, police booked three more people in connection to Rathee's murder. The total number of people booked in the murder case is 15.

The attack, which came with less than two months to go before the Lok Sabha polls, drew sharp reactions from the opposition parties in Haryana.

In the FIR registered, police have named former BJP MLA Naresh Kaushik, Karambir Rathee, Ramesh Rathee, Satish Rathee, Gaurav Rathee, Rahul and Kamal in the FIR. The report also mentioned five unnamed accused, reported PTI. The case was registered under various sections, including section 302 (murder), of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

In his police complaint, Nafe Singh Rathee's nephew Rakesh, said five unidentified killers, who were following them in a car, came out and fired indiscriminately near the Barahi railway crossing.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said the probe into the killing of the INLD's state unit chief will be handed over to the CBI.

(With PTI Inputs)