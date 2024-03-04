Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Punjab Gangster shot dead outside shopping mall in Mohali
<< Back to Elections 2024

Punjab: Gangster shot dead outside shopping mall in Mohali

Updated on: 04 March,2024 03:58 PM IST  |  Mohali
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Police police said that during preliminary investigations, it is revealed that Rajesh had recently come out of jail and the incident is believed to be a fallout of rivalry between two gangs from Jammu

Punjab: Gangster shot dead outside shopping mall in Mohali

Representation image. Pic/pixabay

Listen to this article
Punjab: Gangster shot dead outside shopping mall in Mohali
x
00:00

An alleged gangster, identified as Rajesh, from Jammu was shot dead outside a shopping mall in Punjab's Mohali. He was shot by some unidentified persons, reported news wire PTI.


Speaking to the media, the police said that during preliminary investigations, it is revealed that Rajesh had recently come out of jail and the incident is believed to be a fallout of rivalry between two gangs from Jammu. The rival gang carried out the act and there were four to five attackers. 


Both gangs are related to Jammu, a police official said, adding that further investigations were under progress, PTI report said.


Meanwhile, in the development in the INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee's murder case, two people have been apprehended in Goa.

Rathee, the president of the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Haryana unit, was shot dead in Bahadurgarh in the state's Jhajjar district on February 25. Rathee and his worker Jai Kishan were killed when unidentified assailants sprayed their sports utility vehicle (SUV) with bullets. 

On Saturday, Jhajjar Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Jain had said all four shooters involved in the case have been identified and efforts are on nab them, reported PTI.

Last week, police booked three more people in connection to Rathee's murder. The total number of people booked in the murder case is 15. 

The attack, which came with less than two months to go before the Lok Sabha polls, drew sharp reactions from the opposition parties in Haryana.

In the FIR registered, police have named former BJP MLA Naresh Kaushik, Karambir Rathee, Ramesh Rathee, Satish Rathee, Gaurav Rathee, Rahul and Kamal in the FIR. The report also mentioned five unnamed accused, reported PTI. The case was registered under various sections, including section 302 (murder), of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

In his police complaint, Nafe Singh Rathee's nephew Rakesh, said five unidentified killers, who were following them in a car, came out and fired indiscriminately near the Barahi railway crossing.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said the probe into the killing of the INLD's state unit chief will be handed over to the CBI.

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

punjab haryana India news Crime News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK