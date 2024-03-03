Maharashtra: Dacoity bid foiled in Thane district; four held under IPC and Arms Act

A patrolling team of the police spotted the accused on the road in the wee hours in the Kulgaon area

The police foiled a dacoity attempt and arrested four men with weapons in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday. A case has been registered under sections 399 (preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act for the incident that occurred on February 28, the official said.

A patrolling team of the police spotted the accused on the road in the wee hours in the Kulgaon area, he said.

The men, who were standing next to a pick-up van, allegedly had a knife, sickle, chopper, iron rod, rope, chilli powder, and a bag of stones in their possession, the official said. The police team apprehended Eteshyam Munir Sonde, Kais Mehboob Beig, Dawood, and Parvesh Kohri, while two others managed to escape, he said.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police is currently conducting a rigorous operation to validate arms licenses in the metropolis, including the re-registration of those which have been issued from other states.

This decision follows the tragic murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, prompting an additional directive to verify the licenses of individuals possessing weapons for personal protection and those involved in security services.

Over the past 10 days, three individuals have been arrested by Crime Branch units in their crackdown on unauthorised weapon possession, an official said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam told PTI, "Security personnel and private bodyguards employed to safeguard builders, politicians, etc., are currently under scrutiny, with their weapon licenses undergoing thorough verification."

Individuals holding licenses from other states and utilising their firearms in Mumbai are required to transfer their licenses and furnish relevant firearm documentation to the city police, the official stated.

The official stressed "failure to provide adequate details or documentation regarding a weapon will result in charges under the Arms Act. It is imperative to note that individuals carrying firearms, whether as security guards or personal bodyguards, are prohibited from displaying them openly."

In a recent enforcement action, Crime Branch arrested Jamrul Hanif Khan (26) and Mohammad Yasar Mohammad Iqbal (34) in Ghatkopar on February 21 for possessing firearms for which license was provided by an additional district magistrate in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir for their protection.

However, the duo had not registered these weapons with the Maharashtra police, leading to charges under the Arms Act.

It may be mentioned that over 4 lakh arms licenses issued from Jammu and Kashmir are already under the scanner of the CBI as it is alleged that many of the licenses issued from the erstwhile state, now a union territory, were prepared by using forged documents.

Similarly, on February 29, Hanumant Pratap Vishnudatta Pandey (45) was arrested after a revolver and four cartridges were discovered in his possession in suburban Kurla.

Pandey, who provided security services independently, had failed to renew the license for his firearm obtained from Uttar Pradesh and had not transferred it to Maharashtra or notified the relevant authorities, the official said.

