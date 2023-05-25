Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work affects bid to reduce flooding at Andheri subway
Mumbai: Muck from Mithi is more than from nullahs in all of western suburbs
Mumbai: BMC bent on ensuring no waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Railways to lift nearly 60 km of tracks to prevent flooding
Palghar snake-bite tragedy case: Health in-charge faces axe
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhis Mandoli jail

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail

Updated on: 25 May,2023 10:00 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought to Delhi's Mandoli Prison from a Gujarat jail in the early hours of Thursday, officials said

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail

Lawrence Bishnoi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail
x
00:00

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought to Delhi's Mandoli Prison from a Gujarat jail in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.


A senior jail official said Bishnoi has been lodged in the Mandoli jail due to security reasons.


On May 2, jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death with improvised weapons allegedly by four members of the Gogi gang inside the high-security prison.


Last month, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) got Bishnoi's custody in connection with a case of cross-border smuggling of drugs.

Also read: At large for three years, Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested after encounter in Delhi

The ATS wanted to question the gangster about his possible links in connection with the seizure 40 kg heroin worth more than Rs 200 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in September last year.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has also arrested an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang after a brief encounter near the Britannia Chowk flyover here on Monday.

The accused, identified as Yogesh alias Himanshu, was at large for three years after jumping interim bail in a murder attempt case in Delhi, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news new delhi gujarat

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK