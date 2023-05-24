Breaking News
At large for three years, Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested after encounter in Delhi

Updated on: 24 May,2023 03:52 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested an alleged member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang after a brief encounter in Delhi, police said on Wednesday

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested an alleged member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang after a brief encounter in New Delhi, police said on Wednesday.


The accused, identified as Yogesh alias Himanshu, was absconding for three years after jumping interim bail in a murder attempt case in Delhi, they said.


A trap was laid based on a tip-off about Yogesh meeting his associate near the Britannia Chowk flyover here on Monday around 3 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said.


When the police surrounded the accused and asked him to surrender, he opened fire at the personnel but the police retaliated and overpowered him, Kumar added.

One semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from the accused, the police said.

During interrogation, Yogesh revealed that he was an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Jitender Gogi gang and provided logistical and financial aid to the members of this syndicate, Kumar said.

Yogesh was involved in 16 criminal cases, including robbery and attempt to murder, in Delhi-NCR, the DCP said.

The accused was also convicted in a case of attempt to murder lodged at Narela Police Station in 2019. He was granted an interim bail for 45 days in June 2020 but did not surrender and was absconding since then, he added.

