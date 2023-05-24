Man arrested for impersonating Army officer, defrauding people

So far, five complaints registered in different states have been linked to the accused, with a money trail exceeding Rs 70 lakh discovered in these fraudulent accounts, police revealed

Police stated on Wednesday the arrest of a 26-year-old man for allegedly posing as an Army officer and deceiving individuals under the pretense of purchasing goods for an army school. The accused, identified as Harish, belongs to Hidayatpur village in Palwal district, Haryana. He operated the 'White Global ATM' in Bamni village, Bharatpur district, Rajasthan, according to officials, reported PTI.

The investigation began when a resident of Delhi reported receiving a call from an unknown individual on June 30, 2022. The caller, pretending to be an Army officer, contacted the victim for the purpose of purchasing pipes for an army school. The accused duped the individual of Rs 10,47,605.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena stated that the investigative team gathered relevant information, including Call Detail Records and WhatsApp chats. Bank details and phone numbers associated with the accused were thoroughly analyzed.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that all the defrauded money was withdrawn from ATMs in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, after being transferred through multiple bank accounts. Based on comprehensive analysis and technical evidence, a raid was conducted in Palwal, resulting in the arrest of the accused, Harish.

Interrogation exposed his involvement in a gang that impersonates Army officers and deceives people by posing as buyers of goods for Army schools, added the DCP.

The police have seized mobile phones and SIM cards used in the commission of the crimes. Further investigation is underway to uncover any previous incidents of a similar nature and other modus operandi. Additionally, previous victims are being contacted based on Call Detail Record analysis and WhatsApp chats, the DCP concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)