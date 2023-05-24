Acting upon a complaint, the police took Badal Choube into custody on Tuesday for allegedly making objectionable comments against Hindu deities and Brahmins on social media

Image used for representational purpose.

Listen to this article Man held for allegedly 'promoting enmity' through social media post in Madhya Pradesh x 00:00

A man has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Wednesday on charges of promoting enmity between different groups through an offensive social media post, according to an official statement, PTI reported.

Acting upon a complaint, the police took Badal Choube into custody on Tuesday for allegedly making objectionable comments against Hindu deities and Brahmins on social media, stated Sub-Inspector Anil Nigwal of Maheshwar police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Choube has been booked under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (2) (making statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, informed Nigwal.

The complainant expressed his upset over the comments directed at Hindu deities and the Brahmin community. In response to this issue, a protest was also organized, added the Sub-Inspector.

Also read: Man held for objectionable post against UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Earlier, in the first week of May, a 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

Narhi police station in-charge P Lal said an FIR was registered against Kishan Yadav under the Information Technology Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Yadav had uploaded a Facebook post that allegedly intended to promote enmity between communities and hurt the sentiments of Adityanath's supporters, Lal added.

(With PTI inputs)