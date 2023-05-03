Breaking News
Sharad Pawar’s 3D-chess: Castling Ajit to checkmate the BJP?
Mumbai: Hooked with WhatsApp, and sunk on Telegram
Mumbai: Zeroes-and-heroes results will be fixed
Mumbai: Borivali East-WEH bridge likely to be ready by December
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 12 crore for a greener city
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Gangster murder 6 arrested 20 detained during police raids in Delhi Haryana

Gangster murder: 6 arrested, 20 detained during police raids in Delhi, Haryana

Updated on: 03 May,2023 04:27 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

The raids were carried out at around 21 places including 15 in the national capital, and six others in Haryana, in search of gangsters and their associates, officials said

Gangster murder: 6 arrested, 20 detained during police raids in Delhi, Haryana

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Gangster murder: 6 arrested, 20 detained during police raids in Delhi, Haryana
x
00:00

The massive early morning raids by Dwarka District Police in the national capital and Haryana concluded with the arrest of six people and detention of 20 others, officials said.


Those arrested have been identified as Nitin Narulla, Nikhil, Rajpal, Deepak, Mohit, and Jitender Dahiya.



"They have been arrested for various offences under the Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act", said officials.


The raids were carried out at around 21 places including 15 in the national capital, and six others in Haryana, in search of gangsters and their associates.

The raiding teams also recovered a bulletproof luxury car, firearms, cash, and heroin in raids officials said.

"Dwarka District Police detained 20 people and arrested six others based on the recovery during the raids and searches today," Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harshawardhan told media after the massive operation.

Also Read: Mumbai: Father-son duo who shot dead 22-year-old woman in Mankhurd held

DCP Harshawardhan also mentioned the recoveries made during the raids which included a bulletproof Fortuner car, 3 pistols with seven rounds, and Rs 20 lakh cash.

"22.4 gms heroin, 73 gms Amphetamine were recovered during the raids," DCP added.

Dwarka Police raided the hideouts of gangsters and their associates sitting abroad. Raids were conducted at some locations in Delhi including Sonipat and Jhajjar in Haryana.

The officials said that around 300 police personnel conducted raids at 15 locations in Delhi and around six locations in Haryana.

The massive action came a day after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was allegedly killed by rival gang members in Tihar jail on Tuesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
delhi haryana news India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK