Gauri Lankesh murder trial to resume on August 8

Updated on: 08 July,2022 09:25 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
The trial will resume on August 8 and will have day-to-day hearing for five days

Gauri Lankesh murder trial to resume on August 8

Gauri Lankesh. File Photo


A Special Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) Court, conducting the Gauri Lankesh murder trial here, recorded the examination of two more witnesses on Friday, the last day of the trial for July.

The trial will resume on August 8 and will have day-to-day hearing for five days.




On Friday, two witnesses -- a local mahajar witness and a peon working in Gauri Lankesh's newspaper office -- were examined by the prosecution and the defence.


The manner in which the bullets embedded in the walls were recovered were recalled and scrutinised in the statements of the witnesses by the advocates.

The peon opened the door of the house after the incident, enabling the police and mahajar witnesses to enter and check the bullets fired.

Allegedly, two bike-borne assailants attacked Gauri Lankesh outside her house on the evening of September 5, 2017. They fired four bullets of which two hit Gauri and the other two hit the walls.

