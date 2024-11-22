Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi called for Adani's arrest and said that it is 'clear' and 'established' that the entrepreneur has broken both American and Indian laws

Amid alleged bribery and fraud allegations by the prosecutors in the United States (US) against Gautam Adani, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday questioned why the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government is not cancelling business ties with the Adani group despite Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's request.



"The man who is wrong in Maharashtra, whose investment is not right for Maharashtra, whose Dharavi project in Maharashtra is not right... how does he suddenly becomes good after crossing the border? How did an investment of crores come into being? The Telangana Government has signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with Adani's company. We are asking Rahul ji and Revanth ji only one question: if a small country like Kenya can cut off its entire business with Adani, then why is the Telangana government, which is a Congress state, not cancelling it even after Rahul Gandhi's request?" questioned KT Rama Rao.



According to news agency PTI, Rao further asked, "Why did Adani give you Rs 100 crore? Disclose this also once. If Adani is not good for the country, as Rahul Gandhi says, then how will it be good for us [Telangana state]? Please answer once about this. Rahul Gandhi can't be running with the hair and hunting with the hound. That is not how this works, he has to take a stand, if he's clear in his mind that Adani is a fraud, then his government in Telangana needs to cancel all the MoUs..."



Responding to the Gautam Adani bribery, fraud case controversy, Gandhi on Thursday called for Adani's arrest and said that it is "clear" and "established" that the Adani Group Chairman has broken both American and Indian laws.



Meanwhile, Opposition parties on Thursday pressed for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the alleged bribery allegations, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleging that a key player in the "corruption scandal" is the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), is a Government of India company, reported PTI.



The Adani Group has denied the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green.

Reacting to the Gautam Adani bribery, fraud case controversy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the law will take its own course and slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With ANI inputs)