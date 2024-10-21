Breaking News
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit India from October 24 to 26

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit India from October 24 to 26

Updated on: 21 October,2024 08:53 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be accompanied to India by senior ministers in his cabinet. On October 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Scholz will co-chair the seventh Intergovernmental Consultations

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay a three-day visit to India beginning Thursday, October 24, to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, news agency PTI reported. The two leaders will focus on boosting bilateral strategic ties, including in the areas of defence, trade and clean energy.


Scholz visited India twice last year — first for a bilateral state visit in February and then to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September. On Friday, the PM and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will co-chair the seventh Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC), stated PTI.


The German Chancellor will be accompanied by senior ministers from his cabinet for these consultations. According to PTI, IGC serves as a comprehensive governmental framework through which ministers from both sides engage in discussions relevant to their areas of responsibility, subsequently reporting the outcomes to PM and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.


In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Scholz will pay an official visit to India from October 24 to 26 at the invitation of PM Modi.

"Both leaders will hold bilateral talks to discuss enhanced security and defence cooperation, increased opportunities for the mobility of talent, deeper economic cooperation, a green and sustainable development partnership, and collaboration in emerging and strategic technologies," it stated. "Discussions will also address significant regional and global developments," the MEA added.

Additionally, both leaders are set to address the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of German Business (APK 2024) in New Delhi on October 25. This biennial event gathers business leaders, executives, and political representatives from Germany and Indo-Pacific countries, aiming to further bolster trade and investment relations between the two nations. Approximately 650 top business leaders and CEOs from Germany, India, and other nations are expected to attend.

Chancellor Scholz will also visit Goa, where the German naval frigate "Baden-Württemberg" and the combat support ship "Frankfurt am Main" will make a scheduled port call as part of Germany's Indo-Pacific deployment.

"India and Germany have enjoyed a strategic partnership since 2000, which has deepened and diversified across various sectors over the years," the MEA remarked. The two countries are celebrating 50 years of collaboration in science and technology this year. "As we enter the 25th year of our strategic partnership, Chancellor Scholz's visit will further strengthen our bilateral ties," the MEA concluded.

(With PTI inputs)

