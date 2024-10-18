Biden arrives in Germany for talks with French prez, UK PM

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will also join Biden and Scholz later

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and US President Joe Biden review a honour guard at Bellevue presidential palace. Pic/AFP

US President Joe Biden on Friday arrived on a visit to Germany, marking the first official state visit by an American President since the German reunification.

He is expected to hold meetings with the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will also join Biden and Scholz later.

Expected on the agenda of discussions are conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia according to a Biden administration official who said the two leaders will discuss “increased reports of antisemitic acts in both countries over the last year as war has raged in the Middle East” as per a Voice of America report.

“I look forward to his visit and I am grateful for the good cooperation between me and the American president,” German Chancellor Scholz said on Wednesday. The visit is taking place just three weeks ahead of the scheduled US presidential polls.

