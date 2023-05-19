Girl student tops West Bengal class 10 board exams

Debdutta Majhi from Katwa Durga Dasi Chaudharani Girls High School secured an outstanding 697 marks out of 700, achieving a remarkable 99.57 percent and topping the list

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education announced the results of the Class 10 examinations on Friday, with a girl student securing the top position. Out of the 6,83,321 candidates who appeared for the secondary examination, approximately 86.15 percent passed, according to board president Ramanuj Ganguly, as reported by PTI.

Debdutta Majhi from Katwa Durga Dasi Chaudharani Girls High School secured an outstanding 697 marks out of 700, achieving a remarkable 99.57 percent and topping the list, Ganguly stated during a press conference.

This year's pass percentage was slightly lower than last year, standing at 86.60 percent in 2022, Ganguly mentioned, PTI reported.

The results were published 75 days after the completion of the Secondary Exams, he told PTI Purba Medinipur district recorded the highest percentage of successful candidates at 96.81 percent.

A total of 118 candidates made it to the merit list, which includes the first 10 rank holders, Ganguly informed. Subham Paul and Rifat Hasan Sarkar from Burdwan Municipal High School and Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir, Malda jointly secured the second rank with a score of 691 marks.

The third rank was shared by six candidates. Ganguly also mentioned that none of the top 10 candidates were from the metropolis.

Congratulating the successful students, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her heartfelt greetings and congratulations in a tweet, wishing them success in their future endeavors.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu also tweeted, wishing a golden future for all the candidates.

Debdutta Majhi, accompanied by her parents, shared her study routine with reporters at her residence, stating that she focused primarily on her textbooks and studied for 10-12 hours daily.

When asked about her future plans, Majhi expressed her desire to join an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and pursue higher studies in mathematics or physics.

She also mentioned her passion for playing the violin and reading storybooks.

"I received support from all my school teachers, and I was also guided by private tutors in several subjects," Majhi said.

Ganguly assured that the candidates would receive mark sheets and certificates with QR codes from their respective schools.

(With inputs from PTI)