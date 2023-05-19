Breaking News
Stray animals continue to plague motorists on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai: ‘Sameer Wankhede declared Rs 1 lakh expense on 19-day London trip’
If Mumbai floods, officials will face the music: CM Eknath Shinde
CNG refuelling for cars at BEST depots across Mumbai
Maharashtra: 7-year-old girl dies of snake bite after health centre snubs her in Palghar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Calcutta HC grants interim stay on termination of 32000 teachers jobs in West Bengal

Calcutta HC grants interim stay on termination of 32,000 teachers' jobs in West Bengal

Updated on: 19 May,2023 02:09 PM IST  |  Kolkata
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The single bench, on May 12, had ordered the cancellation of the appointments of around 32,000 candidates who were recruited as primary teachers in 2016 through a selection process based on the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted in 2014

Calcutta HC grants interim stay on termination of 32,000 teachers' jobs in West Bengal

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Calcutta HC grants interim stay on termination of 32,000 teachers' jobs in West Bengal
x
00:00

The Calcutta High Court on Friday issued an interim stay on the previous order that resulted in the termination of jobs for approximately 32,000 teachers in government-sponsored and -aided primary schools in West Bengal. The stay will remain in effect until the end of September or until further orders, as directed by a division bench presided over by Justice Subrata Talukdar.


The single bench, on May 12, had ordered the cancellation of the appointments of around 32,000 candidates who were recruited as primary teachers in 2016 through a selection process based on the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted in 2014. The candidates had not completed their teacher training at the time of recruitment.



Also read: Calcutta HC stays move to take part of Amartya Sen's Shantiniketan land


Acknowledging the need for judicial intervention, the division bench, also comprising Justice Supratim Bhattacharya, expressed that the termination of jobs without providing the affected parties with a meaningful right of defense prima facie warranted judicial scrutiny. The interim order was passed in response to an appeal filed by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and some affected teachers, PTI reported.

Earlier, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered the cancellation of the appointments, but the recent interim stay has put a temporary halt to the termination of jobs.

(With inputs from PTI)

Do you practice ecotourism?
news west bengal india India news kolkata national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK