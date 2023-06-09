Breaking News
Girls protest as J&K school bars those wearing ‘abaya’

Updated on: 09 June,2023 08:22 AM IST  |  Srinagar
School principal Memroz Shafi said the students have been told to take it off inside the school premises

Students of Vishwa Bharti Higher Secondary School stage a protest in Srinagar, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Several female students of Vishwa Bharti Higher Secondary School here staged a protest against its administration on Thursday, alleging that they were denied entry to the institute for wearing abaya— loose-fitting, full-length robe.


“We are told we should go to a Madrassa if we want to wear an Abaya. We were not allowed inside the school,” said one of the protesting students. They alleged the school administration told them they were “ruining the atmosphere of the school” by wearing ‘abaya’.


School principal Memroz Shafi said the students have been told to take it off inside the school premises. “We told them to wear a long white-coloured Hijab or a large dupatta as that is part of the school uniform. They come wearing colourful abayas, with different designs which is not part of the uniform,” he said.


PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti termed it an attack on religious freedom guaranteed by the constitution.

