Go First cancels flights till May 9

Updated on: 05 May,2023 08:02 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Also, Go First said it has cancelled flights till May 9 and will issue a “full refund to the original mode of payment shortly”

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Crisis-hit airline Go First has suspended sale of tickets till May 15 and is working to refund or reschedule existing bookings for future dates, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday.  


Also, Go First said it has cancelled flights till May 9 and will issue a “full refund to the original mode of payment shortly”.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


