Go First extends flight cancellations till June 22

Updated on: 19 June,2023 02:15 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 22nd June 2023 are cancelled, the airline said in a tweet and apologised for the inconvenience caused to the flyers

Crisis-hit airline Go First on Monday announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 22 due to operational reasons. Earlier, it was supposed to be till June 19.


"Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 22nd June 2023 are cancelled," the airline said in a tweet and apologised for the inconvenience caused to the flyers.


There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where the now-grounded airline had its footprint.


The airline operator had in early May filed for voluntary insolvency and since then its operations were kept stalled. The company earlier said it had filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

