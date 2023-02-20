Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Housewife falls for ‘like-and-earn’ scam, duped of Rs 10 lakh
Missing MBBS student case: Police are planting evidence, says accused family
Mumbai: Not paid for 3 months, cop takes troubles to police chat groups
Mumbai: We need civic-run CBSE schools too, say Deonar residents
Mumbai: Our parks are not for parking, say Juhu residents

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Goa 7 tourists held for drug consumption after spot test with handheld analyser

Goa: 7 tourists held for drug consumption after spot test with handheld analyser

Updated on: 20 February,2023 10:05 AM IST  |  Panaji
PTI |

Top

As part of this system, the saliva of a person is tested on the spot using the handheld oral fluid mobile analyser to detect consumption of narcotic substances and the device provides immediate results, Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan told reporters on Sunday

Goa: 7 tourists held for drug consumption after spot test with handheld analyser

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Goa Police have arrested seven tourists for consumption of drugs during a random checking conducted with the help of a portable handheld analyser, an official said.


As part of this system, the saliva of a person is tested on the spot using the handheld oral fluid mobile analyser to detect consumption of narcotic substances and the device provides immediate results, Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan told reporters on Sunday.



The Anti-Narcotics Cell and the Anjuna police in a joint operation on Saturday conducted a random checking of tourists at Baga and Vagator beaches with the help of this device, he said.


Also Read: Goa Police rescue two Hyderabad residents, detain 11 persons who took them hostage

Two tourists each from Karnataka and Surat city in Gujarat and three from Kerala were nabbed for drug consumption and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

The arrested persons were in the age group of 20 to 32 years, the police added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think Budget 2023 will meet aspirations of common man?
india national news goa India news panaji

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK