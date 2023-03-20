Breaking News
Goa budget session to start on March 27: CM Pramod Sawant

Updated on: 20 March,2023 04:59 PM IST  |  Panaji
PTI

The House will be in session from March 27 to March 31, with a holiday on March 30 for Ram Navami

Goa budget session to start on March 27: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.


Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the budget session will start on March 27.


The House will be in session from March 27 to March 31, with a holiday on March 30 for Ram Navami.



"The exact date of the budget presentation will be announced later. A discussion on the budget would be held in the next session," the chief minister told reporters.

Sawant said the ruling party had suggested that the general discussion on the budget could start from the upcoming session and resume in the next sitting, but the opposition parties didn't agree.

He said the session would be held for only four days "as there is no business to transact for an extended period". 

