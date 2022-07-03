Goa court grants bail to two NCP workers held from resort where rebel Sena MLAs were lodged

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 July,2022 03:10 PM IST  |  Panaji
mid-day online correspondent |

Another NCP functionary Dheeraj Sharma said the two had come to Goa as tourists and were being harassed by the BJP-ruled government

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A court in Goa granted bail to two of the Maharashtra NCP workers who were held for alleged impersonation while staying in a resort where rebel MLAs of the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena stayed.

"Panaji Judicial first class magistrate granted bail to Sonia Doohan and Shrey Kotial with a surety of Rs 20,000 each. Both have been directed to appear before the police for the next four days," said lawyer Ritesh Rawal, representing the duo.




Also Read: Two held for staying under false names in Goa hotel where rebel Maharashtra MLAs were camping


"The two were arrested on Saturday under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code for personation and cheating," the police official said.

Meanwhile, another NCP functionary Dheeraj Sharma said the two had come to Goa as tourists and were being harassed by the BJP-ruled government.

(with inputs from PTI)

