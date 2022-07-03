Breaking News
BJP’s Rahul Narvekar elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker
Will the real Shiv Sena please stand up?
Maharashtra: Tantrik, driver held for Sangli killings
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Mumbai: Two held for harassing actor Kruttika Desai over fake drug operation
Mumbai: Work at Khotachiwadi bungalow on without consultation, allege locals
Home > News > India News > Article > Two held for staying under false names in Goa hotel where rebel Maharashtra MLAs were camping

Two held for staying under false names in Goa hotel where rebel Maharashtra MLAs were camping

Updated on: 03 July,2022 09:33 AM IST  |  Panaji
PTI |

Top

The woman is affiliated to a political party, he said, without disclosing the accused's names

Two held for staying under false names in Goa hotel where rebel Maharashtra MLAs were camping

Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs. Pic/PTI


Goa Police on Saturday arrested a man and a woman for allegedly assuming false identities and checking into a starred hotel at Dona Paula in the state where the rebel MLAs from Maharashtra were staying, an official said.

The woman is affiliated to a political party, he said, without disclosing the accused's names. The duo stayed in the hotel for a day under false names and have been arrested for impersonation, said inspector Suraj Gawas of Panaji police.




Police had thrown a tight security ring around the hotel after some 50 MLAs supporting rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde checked in on June 29. Even mediapersons were not allowed inside. The MLAs left for Mumbai on Saturday evening after Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister two days ago.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

goa Eknath Shinde shiv sena uddhav thackeray national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK