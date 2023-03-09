Goa heat wave sees schools curtailing classes at noon

A circular issued by state Director of Education Shailesh Sinai Zingade said the heat wave will continue for another day as per the India Meteorological Department, due to which classes will curtailed at 12 noon on Friday as well

Representational Pic

Schools conducted classes only till 12 noon on Thursday in Goa due to a heat wave, an official said.

A circular issued by state Director of Education Shailesh Sinai Zingade said the heat wave will continue for another day as per the India Meteorological Department, due to which classes will curtailed at 12 noon on Friday as well.

"Because of the strengthening of easterly winds, clear sky conditions and delay in setting time of sea breeze, the maximum temperature over Goa is likely to remain 4-6 degrees Celsius higher than its normal value. Persistence of these conditions is likely to satisfy the criteria of heat wave over the region March 8 and 9," the IMD's Goa observatory stated.

"Maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius from March 11 onwards," the IMD added.

Meanwhile, It was a pleasant and sunny morning in the national capital on Thursday and the minimum temperature settled at 16.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the Met department said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, the sky will remain partly cloudy during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 74 per cent.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 131 (moderate category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

