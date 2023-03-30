Goa reports 108 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 453

With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 2,59,813, while the death toll increased to 4,014, said a department bulletin

Goa reported 108 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, said the health department, reported the PTI.

With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 2,59,813, while the death toll increased to 4,014, said a department bulletin.

On Wednesday, the state had registered 97 new infections.

Seven patients were hospitalised due to the infection, while 16 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 453 active cases, said the bulletin.

State authorities tested 959 swab samples in the last 24 hours for detection of Covid-19, taking their cumulative count to 21,61,079, it said.

Goa Covid-19 figures area as follows: Positive cases 2,59,813, new cases 108, death toll 4,014, discharged 2,55,346, active cases 453, total tests 21,61,079.

Meanwhile, India reported a single-day rise of 3,016 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly six months, while the active cases increased to 13,509, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

A total of 3,375 cases were recorded on October 2 last year. The country's Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,862 with 14 latest fatalities -- three reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one reported by Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours and eight reconciled by Kerala, reported the PTI.

According to the ministry data updated at 8 am, the daily positivity was recorded at 2.73 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.71 per cent.

The infection tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,12,692).

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,68,321, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

(with PTI inputs)