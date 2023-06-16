Goa Revolution Day 2023: Five facts about the successful liberation

Like every year, the Goa Revolution Day will be marked on June 18

Raj Bhavan, Goa. Pic/rajbhavan.goa.gov.in

The Goa Revolution Day is celebrated on June 18 to mark the day when the liberation struggle against Portuguese colonial rule began in the year 1946. The Goa Revolution Day is also known as Goa Kranti Diwas. The day is remembered for the Indian National Army led by Captain Ram Manohar Lohia, along with the people of Goa, began their struggle to make Goa independent from Portuguese rule.

Remembering the history of this day, Goa's Raj Bhavan website states that the evening of June 18, 1946 at Margao in Goa is an unforgettable day in the history of Goa’s Freedom struggle. It is on this evening that Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, a great nationalist and valiant freedom fighter against British Rule in India arrived in Margao and defied the Portuguese regime to make a speech that electrified the masses to aggressively fight for their freedom from a very repressive Portuguese colonial rule.

Like every year, the Goa Revolution Day will be marked on June 18. Here are five facts about the successful liberation of Goa from Portuguese colonial rule.

1. Goa Revolution Day is not only celebrated in Goa but also by Goan communities living in other parts of India and abroad. It serves as a reminder of the struggle for freedom and the resilience of the people of Goa.

2. The revolution took place in 1961 when the Indian armed forces launched a military operation, code-named "Operation Vijay," to free Goa from Portuguese control.

3. The liberation of Goa marked the end of more than 450 years of Portuguese rule in the region. Goa was the last remaining Portuguese colony in India at that time.

4. The Indian armed forces, consisting of the army, navy, and air force, played a crucial role in the liberation of Goa. They faced resistance from the Portuguese military and paramilitary forces during the operation.

5. After the successful liberation, Goa became a part of the Indian Union as a Union Territory. Later, in 1987, it was granted statehood and became the state of Goa. Today, Goa Revolution Day is celebrated as a public holiday in the state to honor the historic event.