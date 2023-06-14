Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train to be flagged off on June 26

The Vande Bharat train on the Mumbai-Goa route along with four more new routes will be operational from June 26, as per the railway official. The inaugural ceremony of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train which was earlier scheduled on June 3, was cancelled due to the Colamandel train accident

The Vande Bharat train on the Mumbai-Goa route along with four more new routes will be operational from June 26, as per the railway official. The inaugural ceremony of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train which was earlier scheduled on June 3, was cancelled due to the Colamandel train accident.

The Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who had arrived for the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train inaugural event in Goa has to rush to Balasore district where the accident occurred to take stock of the situation.

The operation of Vande Bharat trains on five more routes from June 26 will be the first launch after the three-train accident in Odisha. The train accident which occurred on June 2 claimed 288 lives.

The routes on which the five trains will run are - Mumbai-Goa, Bangalore-Hubli, Patna-Ranchi, Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur.

According to railway officials, PM Narendra Modi is expected to launch the semi-high-speed trains via video conferencing.

This is the first time that five Vande Bharat trains will start operations on the same day.

