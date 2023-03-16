Breaking News
Goa: Two arrested for assaulting tourist from Maharashtra in road rage incident

Updated on: 16 March,2023 06:59 PM IST  |  Panaji
Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said the incident occurred on Tuesday night near Anjuna petrol pump

Representational Pic


Goa Police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly assaulting a tourist from Maharashtra in Anjuna area of the state.


Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said the incident occurred on Tuesday night near Anjuna petrol pump.



Omkar Upwane, resident of Kalyan in Maharashtra, was attacked by two local men, 25 and 29 years old, as they got angry after Upwane's car overtook their motorbike, he said.


The accused hit him with a brick and a stone, the police officer said.

After the incident was reported, police reached the spot and took him to the Mapusa government hospital.

Officials of Anjuna Police Station zeroed in on the accused on the basis of CCTV footage and local intelligence, Dalvi said, adding that probe was on.

