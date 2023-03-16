Breaking News
Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lawyers stop work at Mumbai court to protest assault of colleague in police station

Lawyers stop work at Mumbai court to protest assault of colleague in police station

Updated on: 16 March,2023 04:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

According to Rajesh More, president of the court's bar association, a lawyer named Prithviraj Zhala was on Tuesday hit at Kandivali police station, where he had gone with a client, following an argument with assistant police inspector (API) Anant Gite

Lawyers stop work at Mumbai court to protest assault of colleague in police station

Representational Pic. iStock


Hundreds of lawyers at the Metropolitan Magistrate court in Mumbai's Borivali suburb went on a strike on Thursday after one of their colleagues was allegedly assaulted by a cop inside a police station, an official said.


According to Rajesh More, president of the court's bar association, a lawyer named Prithviraj Zhala was on Tuesday hit at Kandivli police station, where he had gone with a client, following an argument with assistant police inspector (API) Anant Gite.



Without any reason, API Gite slapped our lawyer four times and behaved very arrogantly. The same day, we visited the police station and demanded action against the officer. We also met top officials of Mumbai police who assured us that action will be initiated, said More.


Also Read: Mumbai: Two acquitted in 1989 Nusli Wadia murder attempt case

Justifying the protest, More said, Today, we have stopped working in the court. No advocate will take up any case. We want that API Gite be booked and the Advocates Protection Act be enacted.

An official said API Gite has been assigned to the office of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Zone XI till an inquiry report on the matter is submitted. The inquiry will be conducted by the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of the Goregaon division.

At the time of the incident, the official said, lawyer Zhala was in plain clothes. We are looking into the matter, a senior police official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai news borivali kandivli news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK