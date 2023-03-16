Breaking News
Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Two acquitted in 1989 Nusli Wadia murder attempt case

Mumbai: Two acquitted in 1989 Nusli Wadia murder attempt case

Updated on: 16 March,2023 03:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The accused, Ivan Sequeira and Ramesh Jagothia, were acquitted for want of evidence by special judge S P Naik Nimbalkar

Mumbai: Two acquitted in 1989 Nusli Wadia murder attempt case

Representational Pic


A special CBI court here on Thursday acquitted two accused in a 1989 case pertaining to an alleged attempt on the life of businessman Nusli Wadia.


The accused, Ivan Sequeira and Ramesh Jagothia, were acquitted for want of evidence by special judge S P Naik Nimbalkar.



The two had been booked for conspiring to kill the industrialist.


Advocate Wahan Khan, who represented the accused, told PTI, The court held that the prosecution miserably failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

In 2003, the court had charged four persons Kirti Ambani, Arjun Babaria, Ivan Sequeira and Ramesh Jagothia for criminally conspiring to murder Wadia, then the chairman of Bombay Dyeing.

Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri contempt case: Delhi High Court directs film director to appear

Kirti Ambani and Babaria died during the trial.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on July 31, 1989, for allegedly conspiring to kill Wadia due to some business rivalry.

The Maharashtra government transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 2, 1989, but the trial began only in 2003.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai news Crime News central bureau of investigation news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK