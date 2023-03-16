Mumbai: All parks and grounds of BMC to remain open for more hours

The BMC, in a statement said that the parks and grounds will remain open on Monday to Friday 5 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 10 pm on Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays 5 am to 10 pm

Representational Pic/BMC

In a public-oriented decision the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to extend the operational timings of public parks and grounds, the BMC said in a statement on Thursday. The civic body said that the decision will benefit more citizens.

The BMC in the official statement said that the municipal administration has taken a public-oriented decision to extend the opening hours of all the parks, grounds and recreation grounds in Mumbai.

"Now every Monday to Friday from 5 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 10 pm (total 15 hours) parks and grounds will be open to citizens. At the end of the week i.e. on Saturdays and Sundays as well as on public holidays citizens will be able to take advantage of the parks and grounds from 5 am to 10 pm (total of 17 consecutive hours)," BMC said.

The BMC further said, To ensure proper use of playgrounds and recreation grounds and to make use of the said parks, grounds, recreation grounds by more and more citizens, the hours of parks and grounds have been increased. At present, the parks and grounds of the BMC remain open for citizens from 6 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 9 pm. However, considering the number of young and old people coming to parks and grounds, especially after the period of Covid pandemic, considering the increased number of health conscious citizens, the parks and grounds should be open for use by citizens for the maximum time of the day.

There are a total of 229 parks, 432 recreation grounds, 318 playgrounds, 26 parks in the Brihanmumbai metropolis. By extending the timings of all these places, all Mumbaikars will benefit greatly, said Parks Superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi, the BMC said

Also Read: Mumbai: Newly commissioned AC BEST bus to operate between CSMT and Free Press

Pursuant to the extension of time, the Municipal Corporation has issued a revised Circular dated February 28, regarding this decision. Accordingly,

1) All parks, grounds, and recreation grounds of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be open from Monday to Friday from 5 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 10 pm.

2) Similarly open on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 5 am to 10 pm.

3) If there is any change in the opening hours of a particular park/ground/recreational ground, the concerned Assistant Commissioner may make the change with the approval of the concerned Additional Municipal Commissioner for justifiable reasons.

4) From the date of circulation of the said circular, all circulars issued earlier regarding park timings shall be deemed cancelled.

5) Boards showing changes in opening hours of parks/grounds/recreational grounds to the public shall be placed on the facades of the parks/grounds/recreational grounds.

6) For the information of citizens, the said changed timings will be available on the website of this Municipal Corporation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever