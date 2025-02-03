The Pune rural police on January 22 arrested Salim Jarda, who was among the 31 persons sentenced to life imprisonment in the Godhra train carnage case

The police on Monday said that a 55-year-old life convict in the Godhra train carnage case of 2002, who had jumped parole and absconded, has been arrested in Maharashtra's Pune district in a theft case, reported news agency.

The Pune rural police on January 22 arrested Salim Jarda, who was among the 31 persons sentenced to life imprisonment in the Godhra train carnage case, they said, reported PTI.

Jarda stepped out of prison in Gujarat on a seven-day parole on September 17, 2024, and later absconded.

"On January 22, we arrested him and his gang members in a theft case, who used to carry out thefts in rural parts of Pune. During the investigation, his connection to the Godhra train carnage case was revealed," Alephata police station's inspector Dinesh Tayde told PTI.

During the investigation, three cases of thefts allegedly executed by Jarda came to light, he said.

"He used to come from Godhra in Gujarat to Pune district with his gang and carry out the thefts," the official added, reported PTI.

Jarda and others had been convicted for allegedly setting the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express ablaze in Godhra on February 27, 2002, which killed 59 persons.

July 2006 serial train blasts case: Bombay HC reserves judgment on appeals

The Bombay High Court on January 31 closed for judgment the appeals seeking confirmation of death penalties and jail sentences imposed on 12 persons in the July 2006 serial train blasts case, reported PTI.

A division bench of Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak has been hearing the appeals for five months on a daily basis, with convicts lodged in different prisons in the state attending via video conference., reported PTI.

On January 31, the bench said all lawyers had completed their arguments.

"If any of the accused want to say anything, we can allow them to do so for two minutes," the HC said, reported PTI.

One of the convicts, Naved Hussain, lodged in Nagpur prison, told the court he was implicated in the case, reported PTI.

When no other convict spoke, the bench thanked everyone and said "closed for judgment".

Seven blasts ripped through Mumbai local trains at various locations on Western Railway, killing over 180 persons on July 11, 2006.

(With inputs from PTI)