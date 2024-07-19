The Project Director said that all kinds of facilities have been made available for the family members of those who were injured in Gonda train accident.

The site of Gonda train crash/ PTI

Listen to this article Gonda train accident: SDRF, NDRF teams deployed for relief work x 00:00

After the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Gonda, claiming the lives of three people and injuring 30, Project Director of the Relief Commissioner Office, Aditi Umrao, said that the relief work in the Gonda train accident is being done on a war footing and teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) have been deployed.

"Adequate ambulances, three teams of SDRF and two NDRF teams have been deployed under the District Magistrate's (DM) and other officer's supervision. Helpline numbers have been issued. Rahat Helpline 1070 has been activated 24x7. We are receiving calls from family members there. In addition to this, two other numbers have been started," Umrao said speaking to ANI on Thursday.

The Project Director said that all kinds of facilities have been made available for the family members of those who were injured in the accident at the site under the DM's supervision.

"The DM is present there. Facilities for water and other essentials have been made available there for the relatives. All the injured have been hospitalised. If there is any need for specialised care, we will make it available to them," she said.

Speaking about the rescue operation, Umrao said, "The rescue operation is towards completion as all the coaches have been explored by the SDRF teams."

At least three people have died and around 30 were injured after the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express derailed near Gonda station in between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway station under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway.

As many as 4-5 coaches of the Dibrugarh Express train from the front got derailed. After getting the information, the medical team, along with senior officials from the Lucknow division of NER, immediately rushed to the site.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the injured have been taken to the hospital and will be given proper treatment.

The UP CM stated that rescue and relief operations are underway. He also directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work.

"The train accident in Gonda district is extremely sad. District administration officials have been directed to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing and to take the injured to the hospital on top priority and provide them with proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the speedy recovery of the injured," Adityanath wrote in a post on X.

The Ministry of Railways has announced ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injury, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries in the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment.

In addition to the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inquiry, a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the rail derailment accident.

