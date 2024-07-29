Breaking News
Goods train derail in Bhubaneswar

Updated on: 29 July,2024 10:13 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI |

There was no loss of life or damage to properties due to the derailment, the railways stated.

Representative image/iStock

A goods train derailed in Bhubaneswar in the early hours of Monday, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.


The incident happened at 1.35 am in the railway yard at Mancheswar station, it said in a statement.



There was no loss of life or damage to properties due to the derailment, it added.


Because of the derailment, two trains were cancelled and six trains were rescheduled, while the Puri-Rourkela Express was short-terminated in both directions, the statement said.

The line was cleared for movement of trains at 5.05 am, it said.

