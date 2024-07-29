There was no loss of life or damage to properties due to the derailment, the railways stated.

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Goods train derail in Bhubaneswar x 00:00

A goods train derailed in Bhubaneswar in the early hours of Monday, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened at 1.35 am in the railway yard at Mancheswar station, it said in a statement.

There was no loss of life or damage to properties due to the derailment, it added.

Because of the derailment, two trains were cancelled and six trains were rescheduled, while the Puri-Rourkela Express was short-terminated in both directions, the statement said.

The line was cleared for movement of trains at 5.05 am, it said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever